Steen: Monday storm response was success

MURRAY – Although the response to Monday’s severe weather wasn’t perfect, Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said he was mostly pleased, with the new storm shelter being deployed and all but one tornado siren being sounded during the riskiest period of the night.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northwestern Calloway County, including Lynn Grove, Kirksey, Almo, Dexter and Coldwater. Another was issued later in the night. Although the warnings did not include Murray itself, that is where most of the county’s tornado sirens are located, so they were activated. The two in Hazel were not sounded because the danger was far from there, Steen said.
“The City of Murray has three sirens, and Murray State has four,” Steen said. “All four of Murray State’s worked, and two of the city’s worked. The one that’s located by the Ledger & Times had blown fuses, and it has since been repaired.”
Steen said it wasn’t clear why the fuses for the siren on the south side of Murray were blown, but it is possible that it could have been related to the rolling blackouts Murray Electric System was ordered by the Tennessee Valley Authority to deploy on Dec. 23. That was the day that extremely low temperatures created an extra demand for electricity, putting a significant strain on TVA’s power grid across its entire service region.
Steen said it is also possible that lightning could have blown the fuses. After the repairs, the batteries for the siren were charged, and city employees also inspected the charger, he said.
“I was pretty happy with how quickly the city got after it when they found out there was a problem,” Steen said.
Steen reminded the public that tornado warning sirens are only designed to be audible outdoors, so it is important for everyone to get updates from multiple sources during severe weather, including weather radios, commercial radio stations, television, weather websites and social media. Steen also said the county’s new emergency alert system, Hyper-Reach, was used several times Monday night to alert residents of the tornado warnings, with calls going to landlines and to the cell phones of people who have signed up to receive alerts that way.
Steen said the storm shelter at Racer Arena was opened Monday night, and he was grateful to the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members who staffed it.
“The shelter was open for 11 hours, a long time for a storm shelter due to the abnormal weather fronts,” Steen said. “It began operations at 5 p.m. and closed at 4 a.m. the next morning. Thirty community residents took shelter there.”
Steen also said that 17 volunteer Skywarn amateur radio operators trained in storm spotting were actively spotting that night. He said the volunteers set up a county-wide radio net to keep emergency services and the public informed.
