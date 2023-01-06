Steen: Monday storm response was success

Pictured are three of the five Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers who managed the Racer Arena storm shelter Monday night. The shelter was open for a total of 11 hours overnight as severe weather threats loomed and two tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service. Pictured, from left, are Amber Steen, Larry Call and Donna Pursifull.

 Photo provided

MURRAY – Although the response to Monday’s severe weather wasn’t perfect, Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said he was mostly pleased, with the new storm shelter being deployed and all but one tornado siren being sounded during the riskiest period of the night.