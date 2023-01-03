MURRAY – With the temperature having warmed up again in the last week, now is the perfect time to begin preparing for the next bout of winter weather, whenever that might be.

Even though most people were well aware of how cold the days leading up to Christmas would be and dripped their faucets overnight accordingly, there still seemed to be plenty of people in Murray and Calloway County who experienced busted pipes and had to shut their water off until a plumber was available. Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said this was evident when he tried to call a plumber for some minor work that he was luckily able to repair himself. He said many plumbers weren’t able to answer calls or schedule many new appointments because of how busy they were, and he heard that was also true for carpet cleaners and other businesses with equipment that could vacuum the water that leaked after the pipes had frozen and busted.