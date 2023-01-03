MURRAY – With the temperature having warmed up again in the last week, now is the perfect time to begin preparing for the next bout of winter weather, whenever that might be.
Even though most people were well aware of how cold the days leading up to Christmas would be and dripped their faucets overnight accordingly, there still seemed to be plenty of people in Murray and Calloway County who experienced busted pipes and had to shut their water off until a plumber was available. Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said this was evident when he tried to call a plumber for some minor work that he was luckily able to repair himself. He said many plumbers weren’t able to answer calls or schedule many new appointments because of how busy they were, and he heard that was also true for carpet cleaners and other businesses with equipment that could vacuum the water that leaked after the pipes had frozen and busted.
Steen said he knew of at least one person who shut their water off because of a broken pipe, and once the person got it fixed, they discovered that other pipes had frozen and busted while the water had been shut off.
“(When it’s) 20 degrees or 18 degrees, (pipes typically haven’t) frozen in the past,” Steen said. “But now when you get these temperature extremes and you get out around zero and you have high winds with it, it can be quite challenging. I know of a nursing home in Benton that had pipes rupture and the ceiling cave in. … To prepare for this, people need to anticipate putting a lot of various types of insulation on their pipes. Some people in the past used to rely on heat tape, but when you get a rolling blackout and you haven’t insulated things well, your heat tape shuts off.”
While running water during extreme cold is important, if there is a crack in your foundation or you have vents that won’t shut, your pipes could be vulnerable, Steen said. All the recent difficulties Calloway residents have had are a reminder of why it is so important to have portable water stored somewhere safe no matter how prepared you think you are to keep your pipes from freezing. Just make sure you store it somewhere that isn’t also susceptible to the cold, Steen said.
“If you buy water by the gallon and you leave it in your garage, if it freezes in your garage, it may well break the plastic container,” Steen said. “When it warms up, you’re going to say, ‘Where’s all this water coming from?’ and there’s your extra water supply dribbling on the floor.”
Another reason you should anticipate the possibility of not being able to run water through your pipes is that you could lose that ability if electricity is shut down for an extended period of time. Some water systems might be fine, but Steen said if you live out in the county and use a well, you will have a very limited supply of water if you lose power.
Before winter weather or other severe weather hits, Steen said you should make sure your cell phone is charged and you also have other ways of receiving important information by putting fresh batteries in your radio and making sure you will still have access to the internet if your electricity goes out. This way, you’ll be able to receive weather updates and can also check your electric company’s website or social media to if a rolling blackout has been implemented or if they are in the process of repairing your line. You should also make sure to install fresh batteries for any flashlights you might have, Steen said.
Obviously, it is also recommended to have a backup source of heat, such as a gas fireplace, a generator that can temporarily power your home or a propane or gas heater. If you have medicines you take every day – especially if you or someone in your home is elderly – you need to make sure you have plenty in your house in case you are not able to refill your prescriptions in the next few days.
Steen said he has noticed a generational divide when it comes to preparing for natural disasters. As might be expected, many younger people have limited financial resources, so that could affect their ability to plan ahead and keep their pantry stocked with food and water. He said, though, that for many people in this area, younger people don’t remember what it was like to go through the 2009 ice storm the way their parents, grandparents or older siblings might. If you remember being without power for five days or more, you’re more likely to prepare for the possibility of something similar happening in the future, he noted.
Steen said the warming center at Racer Arena was open as temperatures dipped below zero before Christmas, but luckily no one came to utilize the service. The facility will continue to be available throughout the winter and will be used on an as-needed basis, he said. That included Monday night.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said this year is the third year in a row this region will experience La Niña, which increases the chance for severe weather and unpredictability. He said La Niña is not something people should fear, but they should be aware of the types of weather it might bring.
“La Niña is the cooling of the Pacific Ocean waters,” Holland said. “It’s just the opposite of El Niño, which is when the Pacific Ocean waters are warmer than normal. This is the third straight year that we’ve had a La Niña pattern, and there’s only been a handful of times in the past 100 years that this part of the country has had a La Niña pattern for three straight years, so we don’t have much past (experience) to go on to know what a third year of it is going to be like. You have to pretty much just assume that (it will be like the first or second year), and for this part of the country, that typically means the winter will be warmer and wetter than average.
“That does not mean that you can’t have cold spells like we had (the week before last), but a La Niña pattern, if you average out the whole winter from December through the end of February, it means overall warmer and wetter than average. It does increase the ice storm threat and the severe weather threat.”
Severe thunderstorms were expected Monday night, and Holland said more storms could come this afternoon and evening, possibly from 4-8 p.m.
