Steen retires from CCSO after nearly 24 years

MURRAY – Capt. Richard Steen retired earlier this month from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office after more than 23 years with the agency.
Steen is originally from Calloway County, but he began his law enforcement career at the Spring Lake Police Department in North Carolina as a dispatcher and an animal control officer. During that time, he also volunteered as a fire investigator for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
“That’s right outside Fort Bragg,” Steen said. “I was in the Air Force and I volunteered at the local fire department, and when my term (with the Air Force) was up, the police chief hired me. After less than a year, I ended up switching from the police department full time to the fire department full time.”
Steen was the interim chief of the Spring Lake Fire and Rescue Department when he decided in 1999 that it was time to move back home, partly because his mother was ill and needed help. A friend of his worked at CCSO, and Steen ended up being offered a job. Stan Scott was sheriff at the time, and Steen started as a dispatcher before Scott eventually moved him to court security detail and later started him as a road deputy. Steen has worked for five sheriffs, with Larry Roberts following Scott’s tenure, then Bill Marcum, Sam Steger and now Nicky Knight.
“I worked my way through just about every job there except school resource officer,” Steen said.
Working more than two decades at an organization will definitely leave one with a few stories to tell, and Steen said there are certainly many significant things that have happened in his career at CCSO. A couple of those have happened in the last year, including in January 2022 when Almo resident Mike Mitchell collapsed after suffering a cardiac event. After the call came in, Steen rushed out the door of CCSO’s headquarters with an automatic external defibrillator (AED) and raced to Mitchell’s house as Kentucky State Police Trooper Mike Ray followed him. It turned out Mitchell had 100% blockage in one artery and 85% blockage in an another. The incident left Mitchell unconscious for nine days, but Steen was able to get to the house quickly enough to deploy the AED and save Mitchell’s life.
Another recent event was in July 2022 when CCSO and other area agencies apprehended fugitive Ronnie Sharp after he had been on the run for 11 days. After CCSO received a call of an abandoned truck on Bakers Crossroad Drive, Steen and Deputy Steven Oakley went to investigate and learned it was the same truck deputies had pursued more than a week earlier. The two interviewed several residents in the area, and learned that someone who had given Sharp a ride, apparently unaware that he was a fugitive. Sharp was finally arrested after he broke into a house in Hazel and allegedly bit the resident’s arm before deputies wrestled him to the ground.
“I’ve got tons of memories, some of them that really stick out in a good way and some that stick out in a bad way,” Steen said. “I’ve been to a few murders and domestic (violence calls) that didn’t turn out well. I’ve also been to a few (calls) that turned out good like Mike Mitchell with the AED. The Ronnie Sharp thing is still fresh in my mind, chasing him all over the county.
“Another one that sticks out was when Sheriff Steger and I went to do a welfare check,” Steen said. “It ended up being a kidnapping and the lady had been held against her will all night.”
That case was in May 2018, when Steen and Steger had to force entry into an Almo home and discovered that a man had been holding his estranged wife there.
“It’s like you hear all the time, there’s no such thing as a ‘typical’ call,” Steen said. “We never know what we’re going to get into.”
Steen, who turned 60 last year, said he had been eligible for retirement for a couple of years, and after thinking about it for some time, he decided the time was right.
“We just got two new patrol sergeants and we’ve got a good crew coming up, so I felt like it was time for me to go and let the next generation take care of Calloway County,” Steen said.
Steen said he doesn’t have big plans for retirement yet, but he will continue to be an active member of Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
“To be honest, I actually don’t know what I’m going to do, other than still being part of Fire-Rescue,” he said. “I’m going to try to dedicate a little more time down there, and the chief (Tommy Morgan) has asked me to start teaching classes to some of the younger guys, so I’m going to try to help out with that.”
Steen said he also plans on doing some odd jobs around the house, working on some long-delayed “honey-do” items for his wife, Penny, and possibly some home remodeling. Although he is excited about retirement, Steen acknowledged that it will take a while for him to retrain his mind to not jump into action every time he hears sirens.
“Having been in public service my whole life, it’s taking some getting used to,” he said. “I’m starting to get antsy, and I hear the scanner because I’m still nosy. I want to go help the guys and I can’t anymore.”
With that in mind, it should probably surprise no one that although he has no current plans to do so, Steen said he can’t completely rule out putting on the uniform again some day.
“We’ll see what the future brings,” Steen said. “I’m not going to not say I’m not going to get back into law enforcement because I know so many people have retired and turned around to come back and get back in it.”
