Steen retires from CCSO after nearly 24 years

Capt. Richard Steen, seen here in uniform at the Murray City Cemetery, retired from the Calloway County Sheriff's Office after more than 23 years there.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Capt. Richard Steen retired earlier this month from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office after more than 23 years with the agency.

Steen is originally from Calloway County, but he began his law enforcement career at the Spring Lake Police Department in North Carolina as a dispatcher and an animal control officer. During that time, he also volunteered as a fire investigator for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.