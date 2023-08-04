StepStone cancels plan for Enix Drive group home

After an outcry from the surrounding residents of Southwest Villa subdivision, StepStone Family and Youth Services has announced that it no longer plans to move to this house on Enix Drive. A company spokesman said StepStone will continue to actively search for a new location.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – StepStone Family and Youth Services has canceled its controversial plan to relocate its Murray group home for boys to Enix Drive, a company spokesman said Thursday.

StepStone is a for-profit company operated by the Louisville-based BrightSpring Health Services that houses children in Kentucky’s foster care system when foster homes for those children are unavailable. It currently has a boys home on Back Street and a girls home on Robertson Road. Chris Hempfling, BrightSpring’s vice president of service excellence and stakeholder relations, said during a public hearing last week that StepStone wants to move the boys home to a new location partly because the lease on its current location is set to expire.