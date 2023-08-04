StepStone cancels plan for Enix Drive group home

MURRAY – StepStone Family and Youth Services has canceled its controversial plan to relocate its Murray group home for boys to Enix Drive, a company spokesman said Thursday.
StepStone is a for-profit company operated by the Louisville-based BrightSpring Health Services that houses children in Kentucky’s foster care system when foster homes for those children are unavailable. It currently has a boys home on Back Street and a girls home on Robertson Road. Chris Hempfling, BrightSpring’s vice president of service excellence and stakeholder relations, said during a public hearing last week that StepStone wants to move the boys home to a new location partly because the lease on its current location is set to expire.
Last Friday, close to 100 residents of the Southwest Villa subdivision, which includes Enix Drive, attended a hearing in Benton to discuss StepStone’s plans to move. Hempfling and the StepStone employees answered questions from the crowd, all of whom voiced their opposition to having the group home locate in the single-family residential neighborhood.
Hempfling confirmed to the Ledger & Times on Thursday that StepStone was no longer pursuing the property on Enix Drive.
“Unfortunately, after receiving the significant pushback from the community, we’ve made the decision not to move forward on that location,” Hempfling said. “We are going to continue to actively search for a good home for the children that we serve and hope that neighborhood will also support the work of ensuring the safety and well-being of children that are in Kentucky’s foster care system.”
Hempfling said he was not sure, at this time, how StepStone would go about finding a new location or gathering community support, but stressed that they want to be good neighbors wherever they do end up moving.
“As we look at homes that meet the needs of our children, as you would imagine, that starts to quickly narrow the homes that are available,” Hempfling said. “I also think it's important to make sure that we are having the conversations with community members and neighbors to make sure that they're supportive of this work. Where and when all of that's going to happen, I unfortunately can't give you a timeline on that, but it continues to be a need that we have, and as a result, we are actively searching.”
Murray attorney Jeremy Pruitt, who was hired by a group of Southwest Villa residents to represent their interests, presented a subdivision plat during the hearing that stated the neighborhood’s covenants and restrictions prohibited anything other than a single-family home from locating there.
“The plat recorded at the county courthouse in the Calloway County Clerk's Office has these restrictions listed on it, and those are referenced in everybody’s deed who is in Southwest Villa,” Pruitt said Thursday. “It’s part of the restrictions and covenants of the neighborhood, so everybody accepts those, basically, when they sign their deeds. If somebody were to violate them, the way you enforce those is you would have to file a civil lawsuit and you would seek a temporary and permanent injunction – basically, a restraining order from the court saying that you can't do that because it violates the restrictions and the covenants.
“Fortunately, we do not have to do that in this situation, and (BrightSpring’s) counsel has been good to work with. … They have confirmed that they are not going to come in (to the neighborhood), and I can't speak for everybody, but I know my clients are not against what StepStone does or what StepStone is, and everybody realizes that these places are needed. But it was against the restrictions and the covenants of the neighborhood, and if you allow deviations from that, it just kind of opens the door to other violations. And then if you go try to enforce those, then they're going to argue that your restrictions and covenants are no longer really effective because you've allowed them to be violated.”
To support his case for why the neighborhood was uncomfortable with a group home moving there, one resident who attended the meeting submitted an open records request to the Murray Police Department to document the number of times officers had been called to the Back Street location since the beginning of 2023. Those records showed seven calls for runaway/missing juveniles, five for out-of-control juveniles, two for fights, one for suspicious activity and one ambulance response.
According to the call for service logs, the 2023 police calls from the last seven months included the following:
• Jan. 16, suspicious activity: The caller said they heard some strange noises in the woods and said he thought someone might be out in the woods. The called said something was “hooting and hollering like a monkey” and “sounded like an angry ape” and that it was the size of a large man. He described a “large hairy bipedal creature” in the area and said he heard it on multiple occasions. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate anything of the sort, and the caller was advised to call back if he heard or saw anything again.
• Jan. 20, missing juvenile: The caller said they had two children leave through the window 20 minutes earlier.
• Jan. 31, runaway juvenile: Two males walked away at 8 p.m.
• Feb. 1, missing juvenile: Two males reportedly ran away, and one juvenile advised he was “going to keep doing this.”
• Feb. 5, unknown disturbance: A juvenile was reported to have assaulted a staff member. Juvenile was cited and released, per the court-designated worker (CDW)
• May 8, EMS response: A 17-year-old male was experiencing chest pain and chest pressure.
• May 28, out of control subject: A 13-year-old male juvenile was fighting with staff members, who were trying to restrain him. The juvenile was cited and released back to the group home. The CDW was contacted and they advised no transport.
• May 30, out of control subject: A juvenile got into an altercation with a StepStone employee.
• July 7, fight: A fight reportedly started over a Nutty Buddy ice cream cone. One juvenile slapped another and placed him in a chokehold, so the other juvenile bit him and somehow head-butted him. The National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) write-up was forwarded to the CDW.
• July 9, missing juvenile: The caller said one of the residents had packed his bags and left at 9:10 p.m. on foot with no shoes on. The caller later called back to report the juvenile had returned.
• July 18, out of control subject: A juvenile was attacking staff and other group home members. He was stopped before the police arrived, and then was cited and released.
• July 20, out of control subject: A resident was punching holes in the wall and saying he was going to kill everyone in the house. The caller said the subject went outside and tried to make a blade, but also said she didn’t know if he had a weapon or not.
• July 23, fight: No details on the call for service log.
• July 24, out of control subject: No details on the call for service log.
