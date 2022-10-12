MURRAY – After Saturday’s devastating fire at a Murray storage facility, some might be wondering if their possessions would be covered in case of disaster. The good news is, storage unit renters do not need to purchase a policy specifically for those items.
Papa Smurf Storage on KY 94 East caught fire Saturday night, destroying 17 units and damaging another 10 units in the process. The incident is currently being investigated by the Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s office.
Chris Woodall, an agent with Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance Company’s Calloway County agency, said if you already have homeowners or renters insurance, your policy should cover a substantial portion of your belongings if they are destroyed or damaged while being kept in a storage unit.
“That would be covered by your normal homeowners insurance or an HO-4, which is a renters policy,” Woodall said. “That’s a contents policy for if you rent an apartment or a duplex or house but you don’t own the property. Any of the content or personal belongings in a storage unit like that would be covered by that policy. The standard limit is typically 50% of the amount of your dwelling, so if you've got a $300,000 house, then the standard limit on your contents coverage would be $150,000.”
Woodall said a renters policy would typically cover much less than homeowners insurance, with the most common policies covering $20,000 and $30,000. If a family is renting a house on a long-term basis and has most of their belongings inside either the house or a storage unit, they might want to consider a more comprehensive policy than a renters policy, Woodall said.
“The most important thing is to have a good inventory of what is in your storage building,” he said. “That’s going to be an issue with something like the Papa Smurf fire where (an individual unit is) a total loss. It would be one thing if it was a water damage claim and you could tell what was there and what was damaged, but with a total loss in a fire, then it’s really important to have a comprehensive list of the contents that you actually have stored there.
“People can put stuff in a storage unit and they forget about it; it’s kind of out of sight, out of mind, or sometimes they’re not sure where something is that they haven’t used in a while. It could be in the attic, in a garage or a storage unit, so it’s important to know what you have in there.”
Woodall noted that people often use storage units to store vehicles or boats, which would be covered by auto or boat insurance instead of homeowners insurance. As far as the storage business itself, the owners would have different policies to cover the buildings, maintenance equipment, security camera systems and similar items, along with a liability insurance policy, he said.
Sheila Latimer Dever, who runs Papa Smurf Storage with her husband, Ross Dever, said that when someone rents a unit, they make sure to inform them that they are responsible for their own insurance. Of course, there are plenty of personal items that no amount of insurance can replace, and Dever said she is “heartbroken” for their customers who lost their belongings.
“One of our units was one of those; I had a lot of my mom’s really nice wrought iron furniture, and my husband had some of his mom’s pictures,” Dever said. “There was one lady whose daughter had passed, and her daughter’s pictures were in there. There was a guy that had a Porsche and a truck in one, and another guy who had three or four antique cars in there. Two different people were transitioning from one house to another, and they had their whole household in there. There were four or five boats and six or seven vehicles (in storage).
“I’m heartbroken for all the tenants and what they’ve lost. With all the metal (that makes up the buildings), a fire was the last thing that I would have ever worried about. I worry about tornadoes or storms or something like that, but I just never thought of this.”
Dever said the business was started by her father, Richard Latimer, who died in 2012 and was known to everyone as “Papa Smurf.”
