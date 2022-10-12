MURRAY – After Saturday’s devastating fire at a Murray storage facility, some might be wondering if their possessions would be covered in case of disaster. The good news is, storage unit renters do not need to purchase a policy specifically for those items.

Papa Smurf Storage on KY 94 East caught fire Saturday night, destroying 17 units and damaging another 10 units in the process. The incident is currently being investigated by the Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s office.