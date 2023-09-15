US-NEWS-STRONG-WINDS-AND-FLASH-FLOODS-1-LX.jpg

This Lexington-area storm in March marked one of Kentuckyís many severe weather events so far in 2023.

 Silas Walker

(TNS) Jefferson County may have the worst weather in all of Kentucky, according to a new report from digital data journalism outlet Stacker.com.

In its analysis, Stacker suggests a high number of severe weather events in the commonwealth’s most populous county make it the worst in Kentucky.

