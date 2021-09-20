Students from all around Kentucky tune in for Murray State’s Constitution Day celebration

MURRAY – The Murray State University Department of Political Science and Sociology was joined by public school students from across Kentucky and northwestern Tennessee Friday as the department held its annual celebration of Constitution Day.
Dr. James Clinger, professor of political science, said Murray State started holding Constitution Day events in 2004. It has been run most years by the political science department, but has received assistance from history, criminal justice, sociology and other disciplines. In the past, although high school groups were invited to come to campus to participate, the presentations were not deliberately designed for different age groups. This year, there were also sessions tailored to elementary, middle and high school students, as well as college students, he said.
Clinger said that while area high schools were always invited to campus, the participation was by necessity limited to local schools and neighboring counties. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has caused in-person activities to be scaled back, the virtual presentations over Zoom and Facebook Live have had the effect of greatly widening the scope of how many students Murray State could reach.
“We had been inviting high schools to come to campus for a few years, and Calloway and Murray and Henry County (Tennessee) High School, and I think Marshall County, had done some of that,” Clinger said. “But obviously, we were limited geographically because it’s hard to bring in kids from a considerable distance. Last year, because of the pandemic, we did everything virtually, so we had quite a bit more participation. This year, we’re trying to have some specific presentations geared toward elementary and middle school students, as well as high school and college. We should have a little bit for everybody, I hope.”
Clinger said he started sending emails several weeks ago to superintendents across Kentucky and northwestern Tennessee, as well as many principals and some educators he knows in other areas, inviting them to tune in to the Constitution Day presentations. Although some of the emails in his database appeared to no longer be accurate, he estimated that he was able to reach about 90% of Kentucky’s 173 school districts, as well as the districts in Fort Campbell and Fort Knox that fall outside the state education system.
As presentations were happening, the presenters asked teachers to send messages stating which schools were watching. Dr. Drew Seib, chair of the political science department, said 302 classes had logged on to Zoom for the first presentation of the day, which catered to elementary-age students. That doesn’t count the classes that might have watched the same video feed through the department’s Facebook page. Clinger estimated that the first presentation might have reached roughly 6,000 students, though he wasn’t sure how many might have been reached throughout the entire day.
“I want to thank Jim for all the work he puts into this every year,” Seib said of Clinger. “He made it the great success it is this year, and it’s just amazing what he’s been able to do with it in the middle of a pandemic.”
The elementary-age presentation was called “To Sign or Not to Sign?” and was presented by Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Brittany Wood and Holly Bloodworth with the College of Education. They were assisted by Kentucky Education Association Aspiring Educators, Alpha Upsilon Alpha and Murray State students representing the international studies, political science and education departments, who dressed in Colonial-era costumes and played the framers of the Constitution on the Curris Center Theater stage.
“Over 200 years ago, America was still a young country,” Bloodworth said during the presentation. “Representatives from the 13 colonies met in 1776 to write the Declaration of Independence. The colonists formed their own government and fought the Revolutionary War to win their freedom. But 10 years later, America was still in trouble because the government was not working well and many people were poor. The 13 states were not cooperating with one another. The government had no way to raise the money (it needed), and there was no president to help the states work together as one nation.
“The leaders of the new nation were worried and sad to see America in such trouble. They were afraid the country would fall apart if something was not done soon to make the government strong. These men decided to hold a special meeting called a convention to figure out what could be done. A few leaders from each state were invited to come to Philadelphia in May 1787.”
The Constitution was ratified the following year in 1788.
Clinger’s first presentation was geared toward middle school audiences and was called “What Was Wrong with the Articles of Confederation and How the Framers Tried to Fix Them.” He presented another lecture that afternoon for college audiences called “Contemporary Freedom of Expression Controversies in Higher Education.”
Olga Koulisis, assistant professor of history, presented “Protecting Private Contracts and Associations: Dartmouth College v. Woodward,” which was intended for audiences high school age and older. Another presentation was called “The Electoral College: Pro and Con.” Dr. James Humphreys, professor of history, argued for keeping the Electoral College system and Dr. Kevin Elliott, assistant professor of political science, argued in favor of abolishing the system.
All the presentations were recorded and will continue to be available for viewing on the Department of Political Science and Sociology Facebook page.
