MURRAY – Administrators and teachers from both local school districts proudly showed off their students’ talents and achievements Tuesday during the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Salute Our Schools” breakfast.
The program was almost entirely led by students, with Calloway County Middle School student Addy Lusk and Calloway County High School student Elizabeth Lanier delivering speeches about their education and future aspirations with the theme, “Because I Am a Laker.” Likewise, Murray Middle School student Olivia Smee and Murray High School student Reagan Settle spoke on “Because I Am a Tiger.” The MMS Brass Quartet and CCHS choral students also entertained the packed Murray Room in Murray State University’s CFSB Center with special performances.
The chamber’s director of membership development, Hailey Anderson, told the audience about several chamber initiatives for students and educators. She said the chamber this year launched SPARK, an event designed for eighth-graders with dozens of hands-on activities to “spark” their interest in different career paths. In September, the event had participation from 500 students, four schools, more than 20 volunteers and 46 participating businesses and organizations, Anderson said. She said 62 hands-on experiences were offered in the fields of construction, manufacturing, health care, professional services culinary arts, beauty, education, public services and more.
Anderson also spoke about LIFT (Leadership Initiatives for Teachers), which just finished its second year at the chamber. Before this year’s graduating LIFT teachers received their certificates, Southwest Calloway Elementary kindergarten teacher Mallory Bybee spoke about her experience with the program. She said she loved learning about the community through the program, as well as having conversations with fellow teachers, especially since there is not enough time during a typical school day to learn from one’s colleagues, let alone teachers who work for other schools or districts. She thanked the superintendents for allowing them to do the program once a month, noting that substitutes are hard to come by.
This year’s other graduates were Brittany Forgey (MHS), Crystal Riley (MHS), Holly Randolph, (North Calloway Elementary), Jeannie Russell (East Calloway Elementary), Kara Brown (Murray Elementary School), Lindsey Crane (MMS), Lourdes Oster (MMS), Melissa Purdy (CCMS) and Sarah Loveless (CCHS).
The program ended with remarks from Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons and Calloway County School District Superintendent Tres Settle.
“As you can see, we have a lot to be proud of, and your public education systems in this area are strong and continue to try to prepare students for the next phase of life,” Samons said. “That’s simply why we’re here. A good example that I always like to use is the electrical program at the (Area Technology Center, shared by both districts). Mr. Settle and I, with (ATC Principal Dan) Hicks, identified that there was a need … Pre-COVID, we decided that the districts would fund an electrical program, and now it’s one of the most popular programs at the ATC. Thank you for all your support. You have a wonderful community that realizes – now for over 150 years – that education is the key to progress and the key to providing students an opportunity to pursue their dreams.”
Settle referred to Lanier’s speech from earlier in the program when she spoke about a concept frequently mentioned by former Southwest Principal Josh McKeel, who is now the district’s deputy superintendent and director of pupil personnel. She said that when she was a student at Southwest, McKeel often talked about how at 211 degrees, water is hot water, but at 212 degrees, it boils and changes to steam, which can power a train.
“You heard this morning a student talk about 212 degrees and how she remembers her principal from years ago talking about that next level, that one more degree,” Settle said. “I have a couple men here with me today, Mr. Brian Wilmurth, my assistant superintendent, and Mr. Josh McKeel. Mr. Wilmurth and Mr. McKeel have been in this district much longer than I have and they started together at Calloway County High School. One of their mantras for one year was 212 degrees, and you heard the story about how just that one more degree can change everything. When I look at what we do still today in Calloway County Schools, that bleeds over because we’re always looking for just that little extra thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.