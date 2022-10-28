MURRAY – Murray Independent School District celebrated Red Ribbon Week in a variety ways this week, including high school students wearing impairment simulation goggles to get a sense of why they should never drive or operate heavy machinery while intoxicated.
The Murray Police Department’s Officer Mike Turman is the school resource officer (SRO) for Murray High School, and he stood in the cafeteria during lunch Thursday next to a table with various pairs of goggles on display. The bands on the goggles each had different colors to indicate a different substance they were meant to simulate, and many students tried them out as they passed by. Turman said the goggles simulated varying degrees of lack of depth perception, muscle coordination and use of fine motor skills. He noted that if someone wears them for very long, they will get quite dizzy.
“This camouflage one simulates that you’ve been consuming THC or some type of drug,” Turman said. “The orange would be what we consider blackout drunk. At this level, you’re two to three times the legal limit and you can’t see through them very well, so it simulates the point where you’re about to pass out and you pretty much can’t function. Most people would be passed out long before they got to that point.
“The one with the green strap would be a low level of alcohol for a person who is legal to consume alcohol. (That would be) maybe a beer in an hour, so you’re not legally drunk or intoxicated at that point, but you do have some signs of impairment.
“The black strap would be when you are over the legal limit, and you would have significant signs of impairment. That’s from 0.08 to 0.15 (BAC). The red strap is for twilight, so that would be if you’re out at night. That’s also two times to three times the legal limit.
After trying on the camouflage goggles, sophomore Noah Morris attempted walking in a straight line for a field sobriety test.
“Your vision is very impaired and you just get so dizzy,” he said. “Despite looking down (at the floor), I was still off the line.”
Andrea Morris, coordinator of The Den Youth Services Center at MHS, said another Red Ribbon Week activity included guest speaker Holly Cherry, director of Hertown Sober Living in Murray. Cherry has been open in talking about her past struggles with substance abuse and how they led her to help others going through recovery.
“She came and talked about her story and shared it with everyone; she’s had a troubled past. That was great, and then we thought we would do (the goggles) today for a little hands-on activity so they can see the effects of how (intoxication) makes them feel and to show they should never be driving like this or operating any kind of vehicle.”
