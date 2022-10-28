MURRAY – Murray Independent School District celebrated Red Ribbon Week in a variety ways this week, including high school students wearing impairment simulation goggles to get a sense of why they should never drive or operate heavy machinery while intoxicated.

The Murray Police Department’s Officer Mike Turman is the school resource officer (SRO) for Murray High School, and he stood in the cafeteria during lunch Thursday next to a table with various pairs of goggles on display. The bands on the goggles each had different colors to indicate a different substance they were meant to simulate, and many students tried them out as they passed by. Turman said the goggles simulated varying degrees of lack of depth perception, muscle coordination and use of fine motor skills. He noted that if someone wears them for very long, they will get quite dizzy.