FRANKFORT – (KT) A study conducted by the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) and Murray State University, indicates the economic impact of the BlueOval SK Battery Park will have an economic impact of nearly $800 million a year in Hardin and nearby counties, once the facility opens in 2025.
The study explores the potential direct effects of the project’s investments along with future employment implications, the indirect impact on backward-linked industry purchases (supply chains), the induced effects in spending by households, the value-added impact (the equivalent of the industry’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product), and the predicted tax revenue effects at all levels of government.
“KLC was proud to partner with Murray State to conduct this study,” said KLC Executive Director-CEO James D. Chaney. “The results show what city officials have known since work began to attract this facility to the region. The BlueOval SK Battery Park will not just have a transformative impact on the state and region’s economies but also on individual communities and the people who live and work there. KLC is committed to working with local governments and economic development officials to prepare for these exciting changes and the very different future they will bring.”
The study sheds light on the BlueOval SK Battery Park’s potential impact once it fully employs 5,000 workers in 2025. In addition to the value-added impact, the park’s predicted combined local, state, and federal tax impact is expected to be $158 million. The results provided are in 2023 dollars.
“Local officials and economic development professionals need reliable economic projections as they make decisions that will impact Kentucky’s communities for decades to come,” explained Simone Silva, Ph.D., director of master’s studies in economic development at Murray State University. “Our partnership with the Kentucky League of Cities in this effort is important in moving our Commonwealth forward.”
Local leaders have been meeting and working together since the fall of 2022 to discuss opportunities and challenges on the horizon in terms of local infrastructure, workforce development, housing, public safety, and other significant local impacts.
“The opportunity for discussion with our counterparts and economic development experts within the region is paramount to our success,” said Jeff Gregory, mayor of Elizabethtown. “We must ensure that everyone is on the same page and pulling in the same direction to make this unprecedented investment a success.”
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
