FRANKFORT – (KT) A study conducted by the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) and Murray State University, indicates the economic impact of the BlueOval SK Battery Park will have an economic impact of nearly $800 million a year in Hardin and nearby counties, once the facility opens in 2025.

The study explores the potential direct effects of the project’s investments along with future employment implications, the indirect impact on backward-linked industry purchases (supply chains), the induced effects in spending by households, the value-added impact (the equivalent of the industry’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product), and the predicted tax revenue effects at all levels of government. 

