FRANKFORT – Football fans across the country are gearing up for America’s most-watched sporting event, Super Bowl LVII, on Sunday, Feb. 12. Fans are reminded by Kentucky State Police and state officials not to let the dangers of drunken driving ruin their celebrations.

“Don’t let your celebrations end tragically,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Enjoy the big game, but please be responsible. Keep yourself and others safe by planning a sober ride home if you plan to drink alcohol and never get behind the wheel drunk.”