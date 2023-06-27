(TNS) The Supreme Court no longer will decide a case about whether lawmakers can turn to the courts when the federal government denies requests for documents, in a dispute tied to Donald Trump’s lease of the Old Post Office Building in Washington from the federal government.

The justices, who previously agreed to decide the case, instead dismissed it Monday in a brief order. The move came after Democratic members of Congress dropped their lawsuit and asked the high court to no longer decide the issue.

