MURRAY – As anticipated, the Kentucky Supreme Court issued a writ of prohibition Monday vacating the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission’s (JCC) Aug. 12 order that temporarily suspended 42nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge James (Jamie) Jameson.
In other words, Jameson may once again assume his seat on the bench as Circuit Court Judge for Marshall and Calloway counties. In fact, he advised Monday afternoon that he will be in the Calloway County Judicial Building today (Tuesday) for rule day.
“It’s something that I think sends the right message, quite frankly, to the (JCC) that everybody’s got to follow the rules, including them,” Jameson said.
The order stated that “a writ is an extraordinary remedy” that is not favored by the law; therefore, the high court is ‘cautious and conservative both in entertaining petitions for and in granting such relief.’ It further noted that the course of action on petitions for writ of prohibition depends on whether the inferior tribunal, in this case the JCC, acted outside its jurisdiction or acted erroneously within its jurisdiction.
Because the JCC was operating within its jurisdiction, Jameson had the burden of demonstrating two requirements – no adequate remedy available through appeal and “great and irreparable harm.” As noted in Friday’s order, the court dismissed Jameson’s appeal case because it was premature – the order in question is interlocutory and the case is still ongoing; therefore, the first requirement was fulfilled.
According to Monday’s order, Jameson was not required to prove “great and irreparable harm” because, under the certain-special-cases exception, the court determined “a substantial miscarriage of justice would result without this Court’s intervention, and the error’s correction is necessary for the orderly administration of justice.”
“The Commission has temporarily suspended a duly elected public official from his position without meeting the requisite vote required to take such action under our rules,” the order stated. “Correcting this error … ensures that the Commission, an agency constitutionally created to administer justice regarding the judiciary in the Commonwealth, follows the prescribed procedures to impose disciplinary action.”
Finally, the order noted that the court is aware that the JCC has held its final hearing and that its final order and findings of fact and conclusions of law are still pending.
“In that regard, we express no opinion as to the allegations against Judge Jameson,” it said. “This order is merely to ensure that the Commission abides by our rules in the disciplinary process.”
“From the beginning,” Jameson said, “what we’ve stated is that these rules are rules that have to be strictly followed so that a judge’s rights are protected, and that’s precisely what the Supreme Court put in their order – when they’re not followed, it could end up violating someone’s civil rights.”
As to whether he plans on pursuing civil action against the JCC, Jameson said he and his counsel are “definitely looking into that at the moment.”
Chief Justice John D. Minton authored Monday’s order, and Justices Robert B. Conley, Lisabeth R. Hughes, Debra Hembree Lambert, Michelle M. Keller and Laurance B. VanMeter concurred with the ruling; Justice Christopher Shea Nickell recused.
“I think this solidifies what we’ve been saying, that the original reason for these filings, the reason they were sent in, was purely political. That has not been controverted since the testimony of attorney Lisa DeRenard,” Jameson said. “There’s just something that has been treated differently about this case the whole time, and now that the Supreme Court has gotten to weigh in and the public gets to see how a decision like this should be processed – by applying the law, not just your opinion – I think it discredits any sort of issue that was remaining out there of whether or not I (committed) some sort of ethics violation.”
