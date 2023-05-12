US-NEWS-SCOTUS-CALIF-PORKPRODUCERS-DMT

 Dreamstime/TNS

WASHINGTON – (TNS) The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld part of a California animal-welfare law, ruling that the state's restrictions on pork sales do not violate the Constitution's interstate commerce protections.

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, writing for the court, said the Constitution leaves it to states and their voters to decided on the products that will be sold there. He said these questions should not be decided by federal judges.

