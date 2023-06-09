american-voices-franks

The U.S. Supreme Court building on Jan. 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. 

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the reach of the Voting Rights Act, ruling that Alabama's Republican lawmakers are required to draw a new election district that would likely elect a Black Democrat to Congress.

By a 5-4 vote, the court rejected an appeal from Alabama's Republican lawmakers and said they need to draw a second district to achieve greater equality and to give Black or Latino voters a better chance to elect a candidate of their choice.

Recommended for you