Suspect caught after 2-week search, charged with rape, burglary in Calloway

GRAVES COUNTY – A man accused of committing rape and burglary in Calloway County was arrested Tuesday night after nearly two weeks of eluding law enforcement.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release on Jan. 25 stating that 40-year-old Graves County resident Justin Riley was wanted for a possible burglary and sexual assault that had allegedly occurred earlier in the month. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the Hickman, Carlisle and Graves sheriffs offices served the Calloway warrant and arrested Riley around 11 p.m. Tuesday, charging him with rape and burglary.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said deputies from the three agencies had received information of a location in rural eastern Hickman County near the Graves County line where Riley was possibly hiding out. As officers surrounded the two-story home, Riley allegedly jumped out of an upstairs window onto the roof before jumping to the ground. Hayden said Riley then allegedly ran to and attempted to steal a Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, as well as a GCSO detective’s vehicle. After deputies tackled him, resulting in a physical altercation and struggle with the suspect, Riley was taken into custody.
Hayden said Riley is now also facing additional charges in Hickman County stemming from the altercation during the arrest. Those new charges include assault, attempted theft, criminal mischief, and fleeing or evading. Riley also caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to the GCSO vehicle, Hayden said.
Riley was later transported and lodged at the Ballard County Jail.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
