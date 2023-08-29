(TNS) A man who fled from police and was suspected to be under the influence of narcotics injured multiple people in a crash Saturday, according to Georgetown and Lexington police.

The incident began Saturday afternoon when police in Georgetown received notification that a Flock license plate reader had flagged a passing vehicle traveling on Lexington Road towards Georgetown. Georgetown police Chief Darin Allgood said officers found the vehicle and observed it driving erratically and all over the road.

