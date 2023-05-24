Deputy shooting

Pictured at a news conference for a Georgetown shooting that resulted in the death of Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Caleb Conley are Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson, Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton and Kentucky State Police Trooper J.P. Satterly.

 News-Graphic photo

GEORGETOWN – Steven Sheangshang, 46, has been identified as the suspect in the murder of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.

Sheangshang faces a number of charges including murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, evading police, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, three counts of burglary, two counts of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon and evidence tampering, jail records state. He is scheduled to be arraigned on charges tomorrow in Lexington, a source close to the case stated.