GEORGETOWN – Steven Sheangshang, 46, has been identified as the suspect in the murder of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.
Sheangshang faces a number of charges including murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, evading police, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, three counts of burglary, two counts of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon and evidence tampering, jail records state. He is scheduled to be arraigned on charges tomorrow in Lexington, a source close to the case stated.
He will face similar charges in Scott County, sources said.
Sheangshang was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.
The arrest citation states Sheangshang shot Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 and then fled the scene. He went to a Georgetown residence, where he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and drove to Lexington via Georgetown Road. About 6 p.m on Georgetown Road, Sheangshang shot someone and stole their vehicle, states the citation. The victim was shot in the abdomen and was rushed to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for surgery, according to the arrest records.
Sheangshang was captured in the 800 block of Charles Avenue at 6:41 p.m., the arrest citation states. He was found inside the residence with a handgun and six spent shell casings were discovered in a trash can. He was reported to be wounded from a self-inflicted gunshot to the shoulder, sources said.
Prior to Monday’s events, Sheangshang was wanted on a second-degree burglary charge and was the suspect in a series of thefts from open garages in Lexington and then pawning the items. Several media reports indicated Sheangshang had stolen law equipment and was the “wanted person of the week” on May 18 by Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.
Law enforcement officials have not stated why Conley stopped Sheangshang, other than describe it as a routine traffic stop.
(By Mike Scogin, Georgetown News-Graphic)
