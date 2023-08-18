(TNS) A Lexington teacher, already facing charges in Kentucky for alleged sexual offenses, is now charged with federal production of child pornography, according to a court document that details a graphic conversation he had with a 9-year-old New Hampshire boy.
Kevin Lentz, a teacher at Henry Clay High School, is also charged in U.S. District Court with enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual contact.
Lentz pleaded not guilty in Fayette District Court on Aug. 9 to 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor, seven counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance (under 16) and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.
According to state and federal court documents, the boy’s parents saw texts from Lentz to their son and contacted police.
Lentz has been suspended from teaching.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
