MURRAY – For the first time in four years, the swimming pool at Murray’s Central Park will open for a full season, hopefully starting on Memorial Day.
After multiple years of water leakage and deterioration, the pool remained closed even after the park ended its pandemic-related closure in 2020. The City of Murray took ownership of the city-county parks system in the fall of 2021, with Mayor Bob Rogers’ No. 1 goal to get the pool in working order again. Although the city couldn’t meet the goal of getting the pool opened by Memorial Day 2022, the public was still able to enjoy the facility for several weeks toward the end of the summer after extensive work from general contractor Steele & Allbritten Plumbing and several subcontractors.
Aquatics Director Mike Sykes, who has been in charge of the pool’s management since 1988, said he is currently waiting for inspectors from a company in Florida to examine the piping to make sure no repairs are needed before the pool is refilled. He said this is necessary because there is always a possibility of damage from hard freezes over the winter, especially after the subzero temperatures the area experienced in late December.
Once that inspection is done, Sykes said he expects the park will be able to open by Memorial Day, May 29, although that date is not set in stone. While this will be a couple of days later than usual, he said he would likely need a little extra time to get all the high school-aged lifeguards ready before opening.
“We looked at opening on Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, which we usually try to do, but school doesn't get out until May 24 this year (for Calloway and May 25 for Murray),” Sykes said. “And normally, Memorial Day weekend is not until (slightly later in May) so with it being that close, we may just wait and open up on Memorial Day. That gives me that Saturday and Sunday to work with those kids to make sure they're ready to go for opening day. We’ll have to play it by ear since we’re waiting for the company to come up from Florida and take a look at things.”
Thankfully, Sykes said lifeguards won’t be nearly as scarce as they were last year, a problem he said was largely caused by the uncertainty of when the work on the pool would be finished and when it could be inspected by the state and cleared to open. Although Sykes said he had a decent number of commitments at the beginning of last summer, that number started to wane the longer the pool stayed closed.
“A lot more of the lifeguards have come through classes this year, and they've got a lot more interest in wanting to work,” Sykes said. “There weren’t as many last year, I feel like, because we opened so late, and that really put us behind the ball because they had gone to work for other people. My lifeguards needed a job, so they couldn’t just stand around and wait for us to open up. So that left me with only just a few when we finally got to open. This year, I've got a lot more kids that are wanting to work, so it should be good.”
Hiring the right number of lifeguards can be complicated, but Sykes said the numbers usually shake out to be more than adequate by the end of the summer.
“I try to get about 25 kids,” Sykes said. “June is usually our busiest month. Once Fourth of July hits, kids seem to start taking vacations and getting ready for school, buying clothes and whatnot. Also, some of the sports start picking back up because the dead periods done. A lot of my kids are athletes too, so we start losing some of them. If I don't have a big group at the start of the summer, then I won't have any at the end, but it works out well because we're so busy in June, I need a lot of those kids.”
It is fortunate that Murray’s pool survived long enough to be repaired. Sykes said Mayfield had a pool built around the same time in the ‘70s by the same company with the exact same design, and it caved in because it had the same problems, mostly leaking water.
“We've been lucky,” Sykes said. “This pool is on a rock quarry, so a lot of the water just went straight down, but we also found there's a lot of clay in (the ground) when (Steele & Allbritten) went to dig out all the pipes and everything. So that was why when I would first open up (for the summer) and the water was flowing, I didn't really lose a lot of water for the first couple of weeks. But then the leaks finally started pushing that clay away. I figured (something like that was happening) but I didn't know it was clay that was doing it (until the ground was dug up).”
While the clay in the ground apparently slowed the leakage at the beginning of each pool season, Sykes said it never took that long before he started losing thousands of gallons again.
“In the last 15 years, it just got worse and worse,” Sykes said. “You know, you'll lose some through evaporation and kids getting in and out and stuff like that, but it got to where I almost ran two water hoses in it 24/7, so that was not good. You lose a lot of chlorine and chemicals, but also, the water stays cold all the time. On a hot day, it probably felt great, but a lot of my swimming lessons were affected because the kids would come here in the morning when it wasn’t that warm, and the water was cold. This will be a lot better because the water will warm up like it's supposed to. I may even have to dump it every now and then and add cold water to it, which will be a nice change.”
With regular and proper maintenance, Sykes said he hopes the pool can remain open for many summers to come.
“(The pool lining is) supposed to last for 25 or 40 years – a long time, and so we want to make sure that everything that they've done is going to hold up to make sure nothing else happens,” he said.
