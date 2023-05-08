MURRAY – For the first time in four years, the swimming pool at Murray’s Central Park will open for a full season, hopefully starting on Memorial Day.

After multiple years of water leakage and deterioration, the pool remained closed even after the park ended its pandemic-related closure in 2020. The City of Murray took ownership of the city-county parks system in the fall of 2021, with Mayor Bob Rogers’ No. 1 goal to get the pool in working order again. Although the city couldn’t meet the goal of getting the pool opened by Memorial Day 2022, the public was still able to enjoy the facility for several weeks toward the end of the summer after extensive work from general contractor Steele & Allbritten Plumbing and several subcontractors.