Tax breaks for kids, companies are suddenly brewing in Congress

In this photo from September 29, 2022, Sen. Sherrod Browns (D-OH) makes his way to a vote on the continuing resolution to fund the government at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. The Senate passed stopgap legislation to avert a government shutdown, funding the federal government until December 16.

WASHINGTON – (TNS) When Congress returns in a few weeks, Republicans and Democrats will be focusing on a compromise to extend tax breaks for both low-income children and corporations — which would hand wins to both parties before year’s end but after the critical midterm elections.

Any deal would resolve a series of tax issues that each party has tried to address. Republicans have warned about damage to U.S. investment and innovation, while Democrats say they won’t vote for any business-tax incentives unless the child-tax credit is also addressed.