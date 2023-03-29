Ticketmaster hearing

Cassandra Diamond of Fresno, California, a Taylor Swift fan and plaintiff in the lawsuit against Ticketmaster, in downtown Los Angeles after taking part in a hearing on Monday, March 27, 2023.

 Jonah Valdez/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — (TNS) After the Ticketmaster meltdown last fall, Swifties with bad blood are on tour. Their most recent stop: Los Angeles.

About a dozen aggrieved fans traveled from across the United States to downtown Los Angeles to testify in a federal civil lawsuit against Ticketmaster, which was filed in L.A. County in December. More than 300 plaintiffs are accusing Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster’s parent company, of fraud, price-fixing, antitrust-law violations and misleading buyers while selling advance tickets to pop superstar Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour.”