Taylor Swift ruled the summer of 2023. Here are the lessons we learned from her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift performs on the opening night of "The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

 John Medina/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) It was the Summer of Taylor.

Others challenged for the throne: “Barbie,” Beyoncé, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” OK, not so much the Transformers, but you get the point. There was Taylor Swift, and there was everything else.