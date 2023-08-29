Taylor Swift ruled the summer of 2023. Here are the lessons we learned from her Eras Tour

(TNS) It was the Summer of Taylor.
Others challenged for the throne: “Barbie,” Beyoncé, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” OK, not so much the Transformers, but you get the point. There was Taylor Swift, and there was everything else.
The pop megastar’s Eras Tour was a monolith that could not be challenged for cultural supremacy. It rolled across the country like a slow-moving tornado, swooping up everything in its path, leaving landscapes changed in its wake. We’ve never seen another concert tour like it, and we may never again.
So we should learn from it. Here are five lessons taken from the overwhelming success of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and how they played out across the rest of pop culture in the Cruel Summer of 2023.
Demand creates demand
Even if you aren’t a Swiftie, you know how hot Eras Tour tickets were. When tix went on sale last November, Ticketmaster buckled under the weight of the demand, which in turn created more demand, and drove up prices on the secondary market. And fans willingly paid whatever they had to in order to get in the door — in many cases, well over the $1,000 mark.
For example, in Detroit, Swift blew through Ford Field June 9 and 10, playing to 118,661 fans over the two nights. Demand was so high she could have sold out two more shows at the downtown stadium in the blink of an eye.
Why? Because this was an event that fans could not miss. Frenzied social media posts from fans broke down every aspect of the concert, but rather than acting as spoilers, they created an overwhelming sense of FOMO: singing along to “Cruel Summer” or catching a glimpse of the infamous janitorial cart which ushered Swift to the stage every night were something fans had to participate in and see for themselves. Seeing it online wasn’t enough, they had to live it. And part of that has to do with what we’ve been through over the last few years.
The post-pandemic world is different
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down concerts for more than a year and created a pent-up urgency inside people, a need to get out and experience a sense of togetherness and community. With those feelings still fresh in our minds, the idea of getting together with 60,000 fellow Swifties — a close knit fanbase to begin with — was worth whatever it took to make it happen.
The pandemic threw a curveball in Swift’s career as well. She pivoted during lockdown, creating two quiet, folk-driven albums, “folklore” and “evermore,” while continuing her project of re-releasing her own versions of her previous albums. By the time the Eras Tour launched, she had four new studio albums and two re-released albums to tour on, a staggering amount of new (and new-old) material to pull from.
It’s worth noting that before COVID, Taylor Swift had planned to tour her 2019 album “Lover” in a different way, throwing a series of festival dates on the coasts, and having fans come to her rather than her coming to them. That all changed after the pandemic, and the rest is history.
Give ‘em a reason to dress up
A huge part of the Eras Tour is fans planning their outfits weeks in advance, and the sight of groups of fans traipsing through downtown Detroit in sparkly, glittery dresses on their way to Ford Field is one that won’t soon be forgotten.
It all adds to the experience, and it’s a lesson that was also taken to heart by Beyoncé fans and people putting on pink to see “Barbie.” There is so much entertainment at home these days, and it’s difficult and it’s expensive to go out. So if you’re going to go out, make it meaningful, and that means finding the right clothes for the occasion. Don’t just go out, go all out.
Play the hits – all of ‘em, if you can
The Eras Tour presents three-plus hours of wall-to-wall hits, with Taylor shining light on all her albums, minus her 2007 debut. It doesn’t even matter that save for two songs, the setlist is the same every night; fans crave those singalongs, and they want to hear their favorite songs performed live in a sea of like-minded fans.
For comparison’s sake, Beyoncé’s tour focused heavily on her 2022 album “Renaissance,” and she left a lot of hits on the table. Which is fine, that’s where she’s at as an artist today, and she can do her own version of the Eras Tour anytime she wants. But the immense satisfaction of hearing all those hits should be a lesson to all artists: giving fans what they want really pays off.
Keep going
Eras ain’t over. The tour is in Mexico City this weekend, and spends the next year traveling internationally before returning to the U.S. next October. Will it continue after that? Only Taylor knows. But there’s enough gas left in the tank for it to keep on trucking, and keep writing new rules along the way.
(By Adam Graham, The Detroit News)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.