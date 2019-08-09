MURRAY — With assistance from multiple agencies, Murray police said an assault case they were working was solved Wednesday night.
Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said that Patrick D. Cartwright, 33, was arrested Wednesday night in neighboring Marshall County after he allegedly fled the city following an altercation at a Murray business Wednesday morning. That altercation resulted in a woman, whose name is being withheld from the public, receiving multiple injuries.
“We don’t care who makes the arrest, just as long as we know he’s contained. That’s all that matters,” Shutt said Thursday morning, just hours after Cartwright was placed in the Calloway County Jail. “We had a lot of help from Calloway County deputies on this case as well. After the assault was reported, several of their deputies helped us look for him. We thought we had him at a trailer he apparently owns here, and they helped us with the search, but he had already apparently left by that time.
“So, after we put out a release about this (just before 8 Wednesday night), we also contacted Marshall County about this because we had information he might be up there.”
Trista Lovett of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies acted on that information at about 9:45 Wednesday night, sending multiple units to an address on Clear Creek Lane near Aurora in the southeastern part of that county, near the Calloway County line. That was where deputies found Cartwright.
“According to the report, our deputies saw him wandering around inside the residence and it looked to them as if he was going to try to run. Then, he saw how many deputies we had and decided to turn himself in,” Lovett said, adding that the apprehension of Cartwright was for much more than just the assault in Murray earlier that day.
“He had several other warrants for him. He had three from Graves County for receiving stolen property under $10,000, fleeing and evading police and first-degree robbery. He also had a warrant from Trigg County for theft by deception for writing cold checks under $500.”
The robbery charge stems from a February incident in which Cartwright allegedly brandished a weapon while demanding that a woman give him her truck. The victim eventually was kicked out of the vehicle, according to the Mayfield Police Department.
Lovett said the warrants were served by Deputy Barry Howell. Cartwright was taken into custody by Corp. Nick Spears and taken to the Herman Ford Detention Center in Benton. Thursday morning, he was transferred to the Calloway County Jail in Murray.
Shutt said the assault was reported Wednesday morning at the Pocket’s convenience store in the northern portion of the city. He said Officer Tyler Coursey was dispatched to the business after MPD dispatch received a report that an assault had occurred and that a female was bleeding from one of her hands. Upon arriving at the scene, Shutt said, Coursey located the female victim and found it easy to determine that she had been cut with a sharp object on that hand.
In addition, the female also had bruises on her neck and face from where she had been struck by the assailant, Shutt said.
Along with MPD, a unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service responded to Pocket’s and took the victim to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment.
Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery said she believes Cartwright will be arraigned sometime today in Calloway District Court. Avery said Judge Randall Hutchens set Cartwright’s bond at $10,000 cash.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.