(TNS) The Auditor of Public Accounts will conduct a special examination of two state-run disaster relief funds at the direction of Kentucky lawmakers, who have raised concerns about how the multimillion-dollar funds were established and operated.

The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief fund, each established by executive order of Gov. Andy Beshear in the wake of natural disasters, are managed by the Public Protection Cabinet. Together, they raised tens of millions of dollars from donors seeking to help Kentuckians impacted by the weather events.