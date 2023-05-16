GREENUP — (TNS) A Greenup County grand jury returned an two murder indictments May 11 against two teenagers accused of killing a woman last June.
Isaiah Jacob Martin, 16, of Grayson, and Penny Ann Nichols, 16, of Greenup, were indicted separately in connection with the June 8, 2022, killing of 49-year-old Thersa Martin.
Isaiah Martin, who is Thersa’s son, is accused of shooting her multiple times with a pistol, stabbing her multiple times and striking her multiple times in the head.
Nichols brought the pistol over to Martin’s house and helped plot the killing, according to KSP.
The two were picked up the same day by police.
Kentucky State Police investigated the case.
(By Henry Culvyhouse, The Daily Independent, Ashland)
