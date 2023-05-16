GREENUP — (TNS) A Greenup County grand jury returned an two murder indictments May 11 against two teenagers accused of killing a woman last June.

Isaiah Jacob Martin, 16, of Grayson, and Penny Ann Nichols, 16, of Greenup, were indicted separately in connection with the June 8, 2022, killing of 49-year-old Thersa Martin.

