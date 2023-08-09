(TNS) A 32-year-old Tennessee woman has been charged with three felonies in the police chase connected to a shootout at a Johnson County gas station that killed a Fairway police officer and another suspect, court records show.

Andrea Rene Cothran of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday morning in Johnson County District Court with one count each of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and theft. She also faces a charge of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

