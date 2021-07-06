MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says a Tennessee woman was charged Friday with various offenses related to methamphetamine.
According to Sheriff Nicky Knight, CCSO Deputy Jon Hayden stopped a vehicle on U.S. 641 in Hazel at approximately 11 p.m. Friday for a traffic violation. During the stop, Hayden located a syringe believed to contain methamphetamine, Knight said.
Michelle L. Schaefer, 34, of Sharon, Tennessee was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic-related offenses. She was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.