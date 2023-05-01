KHARTOUM, Sudan — (TNS) Streets in some Sudanese cities returned to relative calm on Sunday as a shaky cease-fire helped scale back a conflict that has left hundreds dead in the past two weeks.

Police have been deployed to maintain order in Khartoum and Omdurman, eyewitnesses reported, although there are continued reports of looting and sporadic gunfire, according to a dpa journalist in Khartoum.