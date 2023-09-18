AUSTIN — (TNS) Attorney General Ken Paxton’s acquittal on impeachment charges has reignited a political rumble that could impact the 2024 Texas legislative races.

Insurgent Republicans loyal to Paxton have vowed to retaliate against House lawmakers responsible for his impeachment. In turn, legislators backing Paxton’s impeachment — including five Collin County Republicans — will likely be defended by House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, and other allies.