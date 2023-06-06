Tharpe bids farewell as lecture hall dedicated in his honor

Outgoing Murray State University Board of Regents Chair Don Tharpe, right, cuts the ribbon on the Dr. Don I. Tharpe Lecture Hall Friday in the in the School of Engineering. Murray President Bob Jackson is pictured at left, and accompanying Tharpe at the dedication were his wife, Linda, center left, and their daughter, Adrienne Tharpe.

 Murray State University photo

MURRAY – Last Friday was Don Tharpe’s last meeting as a member and chair of the Murray State University Board of Regents, and it was quite the sendoff as many of his family members joined him to dedicate a lecture hall named in his honor.

A resident of Nicholasville, Tharpe was appointed to the board in 2017 by former Gov. Matt Bevin. In June 2022, his fellow board members elected him as chair, making him the first African-American to serve in the role, according to MSU. He will be succeeded by Leon Owens of Paducah, who was nominated and chosen by the board during the annual election of officers that took place at Tharpe’s final meeting.