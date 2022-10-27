ST. LOUIS — (TNS) Police, fire and school officials say all their work training for active shooters saved lives this week.

Security officers at the St. Louis Public Schools campus saw a man enter the building with a rifle and called police right away. Administrators warned classrooms over the loudspeaker with a code phrase. Students and teachers locked doors, turned off lights and huddled away from windows. Police and emergency crews arrived quickly, evacuated the school and found the shooter.