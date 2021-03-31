MURRAY — A week to the day that Murray-Calloway County parks officials, as well as veterans and anyone who holds patriotism dear had a day to forget, those same people had a day to remember Tuesday.
And the contrasts could not have been sharper. When it was discovered that two eagle statues at the Murray-Calloway County Veterans Memorial had been removed from their perches by an act of vandalism, gray skies and rain were present last Tuesday, March 23. It seemed the perfect backdrop.
Tuesday morning, only blue skies and sunshine reigned, matching the mood of a small crowd in attendance to watch personnel from Murray Electric System return the eagles to their pedestals.
“We’ve got it on our Facebook page right now, ‘The Eagles Have Landed,’” said Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates, moments after he made a post with those words. “We were saddened when it happened, but, now, we’re happy to have them back, and they look good. They look nice up there.”
The quest to return the eagles to their rightful places was the very definition of a community effort with both Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291/Herman Eddie Roberts Jr. Post of Murray receiving numerous offers of assistance.
“We had 15 or 20 calls of people wanting to donate to replace the damage.The thing about it is we hadn’t even asked anybody,” said longtime Post 6291 member and Past Commander Flenoy Barrow, who came to watch the eagles’ return as MES used a box truck and ropes for the task.
“In fact, we had two people step up before even knew about it, so that tells you a lot in itself. The community always has (assisted Post 6921). I’d say that the community has paid for 80% of what’s here. They’re the ones that paid for it. We just put it together.”
Post 6291’s William Oakley is the post’s photographer and adjutant. He also came Tuesday to document the occasion.
“Regardless of how these photos turn out, I’m just glad to see them back up there,” Oakley said. “It doesn’t do any good wondering why (the vandalism) happened. It happened.
“They’re back up there now and that’s what matters.”
Tuesday’s activity also was noticed by neighbors. Susan Solomon is a lifelong Murray resident.
“I’m a former Navy wife and I was very distressed last week to see that anyone would disrespect veterans in this way,” said Solomon, who knew ahead of time that the eagles’ return would be happening Tuesday. “I was walking down the street a little bit to go shop and I also had to go to the post office and I saw that everyone was assembling. I wanted to stop and watch.
“I think it’s wonderful.’
Yates said his office began receiving calls of people and businesses wishing to assist in the hours after the vandalism was discovered. He said both Community Financial Services Bank and The Murray Bank offered to pay for damage that was done to the facility that sits in the northwest corner of Chestnut Park.
Then, he said the parks office received a Facebook post from an Aurora woman, Gail McKinzie, who said she specialized in painting concrete statues, such as these. The original statues had been smashed beyond repair, but Post 6291 had secured the same types of statues — one standing, the other flying — last week.
And there was more.
“She was willing to do it for free,” Yates said, recalling the Facebook message McKinzie sent. “She said that she was sad to see that the veterans memorial had been damaged and that her husband was retired from the military. So she offered us assistance in repairing this for the park. It was very special, to say the least.”
“It’s pretty good to have them all back together, and in only a week,” said Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm, who took the eagles to McKinzie Friday. “She worked on them all weekend and I went and picked them back up (Monday).
“The park is whole again! It’s amazing the good that comes out of this community when something bad happens to it.”
A Murray man, identified by Murray police as Robert Kare, 27, is charged with criminal mischief in the first degree for the vandalism of the memorial. His case is now in the Calloway County court system.
