MURRAY – A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) public meeting on Tuesday saw steady turnout as Calloway County area residents looked over and provided input for proposals for the Five Points intersection and North 16th Street.
KYTC presented the public with three safety and capacity improvements for Five Points at the northwest edge of the Murray State University campus, as well as two proposals for widening North 16th Street extending northward to the next intersection at KY 121. KYTC District 1 Public Information Office Keith Todd said a recent traffic study showed that an average of 5,800 vehicles travel through Five Points each day.
The meeting was an open house format at MSU’s Heritage Hall, and citizens had the opportunity to review displays, view computer-animated simulations and ask KYTC officials and traffic engineers questions, as well as provide feedback on the proposals. Todd said a total of 52 people came by Heritage Hall in the time between 4:30-7 p.m., and Project Manager James Tilley said he was pleased at the high public interest.
“I’ve been more or less explaining what’s going on and describing (the proposals),” Tilley said during the meeting. “A lot of people have been worried about pedestrians and they want to make sure that there are going to be crosswalks and that the safe havens are going to be wide enough for them. I’m just happy we’re having this big of a turnout.”
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat was not able to attend the meeting, but he said in a news release that the input provided by the public and local officials will help the project design team to further develop some of the proposals.
“Using the comments as guidance, the project team would like to develop a preferred alternate that could be shared with the public by the end of this year,” Poat said. “That could put the project on track to move to construction in about the next three to five years.”
KYTC’s proposals are as follows:
Alternative 1 – Four Leg Roundabout
With this option, Coldwater Road would be relocated with stop control at North 16th Street, and 16th Street/College Farm Road/Chestnut Street approaches would centered at the roundabout.
Alternative 2 – Five Leg Roundabout Alternative
With this option, an oval shape would accommodate all five legs. Trucks would have to travel through the whole roundabout to complete a right turn movement from southbound North 16th Street to Coldwater Road.
Alternative 3 – Signalized Intersection
With this option, there would be dedicated left-turn lanes for all approaches, dedicated right turn lanes for northbound North 16th Street and Chestnut Street traffic. Coldwater Road would be relocated with stop control at North 16th Street.
Comparison of N. 16th Street widening alternatives
Two alternatives have been developed for the North 16th Street widening: a widening-only alternative (Alternative 1)m and a widening and vertical curve correction alternative (Alternative 2). Both options would widen the street to include a two-way left-turn lane, include a curb and gutter with storm sewer and feature a multi-use path and sidewalk from the Five Points intersection to KY 121. However, Alternative 2 would also include a vertical curve correction near Valentine Street.
KYTC said the overall price tag for the project – which would include both the intersection and roadway improvements – is similar for each of the proposed alternatives and is estimated to cost between $4 million and $4.5 million. KYTC’s goal for the project schedule is to have the preferred alternative selected before the end of 2022; to complete right-of-way acquisition in 2023; to complete utility relocations in 2024; and to complete construction in 2026.
KYTC contracted with Strand Associates to consult on the the proposal designs, and Vanessa Nghiem, senior traffic engineer for AECOM, said her company was hired by Strand as a sub-consultant. Nghiem spent the meeting showing attendees a computer-animated simulation of the various Five Points proposals.
“Generally, I’m happy with the turnout, and it sounds like people are asking really good questions,” Nghiem said. “It sounds like this intersection has been a topic (of concern) for this area for a long time. I think a gentleman mentioned that his dad complained about it in 1958, so I’m happy to see there’s some traction. I think most are honestly receptive and have had good insights about the alternatives. It hasn’t been negative, which is great.”
One of the attendees, Sarah Hines, said she moved into her new real estate office on the northwest corner of Five Points just this week, so she came to the meeting to learn more about the different proposals.
“It looks like with any of these plans, (our office) would be impacted and our building would have to go away,” Hines said. “So I’m selfishly concerned about my real estate building, but I understand that the traffic here is pretty bad, so it does need to be fixed somehow.”
Carolyn Pool, who lives between 18th and 19th streets, said she thinks it is good the state is looking for ways to improve the traffic because Five Points has always been a problem. With the Calloway County Board of Education office, the high school, the middle school and the William “Bill” Cherry Exposition Center on College Farm Road, she said vehicles are always coming and going in her area.
“When there are activities (at those locations) and they’re coming out, traffic flow is not very good,” Pool said. “So any of these alternatives that they’ve come up with I think would be a very good option.”
Joan Capo, who lives on South 16th Street, said that since it will take at least a few years to complete construction, she hopes she lives to see the improvements.
“I think it’s a good thing,” Capo said. “I like it, especially the widening of North 16th Street; that will be wonderful. With the roundabout, it’s kind of hard to see the difference between the five (leg) one and the four (leg) one, but I kind of like the four one.”
KYTC said anyone who was unable to attend the public meeting may review the displays online at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictOne/Pages/Public-Meeting.aspx and may fill out a questionnaire. The project design team will review those comments to glean additional input. Citizens may also provide direct input on the proposed options by contacting Tilley at (502) 764-0673 or via email at james.tilley@ky.gov.
All written and oral comments received will become a part of the official record for the project, KYTC said. Official records will be made available for review and copying only after an Open Records Request has been received and approved. All open records requests must be submitted to the Office of Legal Services, Transportation Cabinet Office Building, 200 Mero St., Frankfort, KY 40622.
