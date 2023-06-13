US-NEWS-PHILLY-BRIDGE-COLLAPSE-DESIGN-PH

Debris from the collapsed I-95 bridge over Cottman Avenue on Monday, June 12, 2023, after a fire destroyed the expressway overpass on Sunday. 

 Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

(TNS) The tanker truck full of gasoline lost control and burst into flames on a California highway exit ramp, blasting the bridge above it with intense heat.

The bridge was supported by girders made of steel — the reliable workhorse material of modern infrastructure, used to support skyscrapers and bridges the world over.