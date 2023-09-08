US-NEWS-PARTY-ANDY-GOES-ALL-FOR-3-LX.jpg

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks with Teddy Osborne, 8, of Lexington, Ky., at the Mike Miller Memorial Marshall County Bean Dinner at the Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Convention Center in Gilbertsville, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

 Ryan Hermens

(TNS) Fancy Farm is a place for novelty. This year, Democrats went all in on a different kind of sign for Kentucky’s marquee political event. The hundreds who packed under the speakers’ pavilion to cheer on Democrats and drown out Republicans had a distinct prop: huge vertical signs that spelled out their candidate for governor’s first name from top to bottom: “A-N-D-Y.”

The signs not only underscored how Gov. Andy Beshear’s campaign is pitching its candidate – as an approachable, Mr. Rogers-esque trustworthy presence – but also the focus for all Kentucky Democrats this year: protecting the incumbent governor. Beshear’s popularity remains high despite Kentucky’s strong Republican leanings in federal and statehouse races, and his race against Republican nominee Attorney General Daniel Cameron is projected to be close.