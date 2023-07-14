TRV-WLT-UK-ENTRY-FEE-GET

Travelers arrive at Terminal 2 of London Heathrow Airport in west London, on April 6, 2022. 

 Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Come next year, the United Kingdom will start charging visitors a nominal entry fee.

The nations intend to roll out an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) requirement in 2024 that will cost £10, which amounts to about $12.50.

