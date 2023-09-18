The Weaver Challenge for Charities holds kick-off

MURRAY - The Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation (MCCCF) launched The Weaver Challenge for Charities on Friday. The Weaver Challenge for Charities developed from a trust set up by the late Drs. Dick and Jan Weaver. Both became involved with Murray State University and the community of Murray when they moved to Murray in 1985 after Jan accepted the position of Dean of Education at MSU. They both made major contributions to Murray State and to the community through financial endowments that will continue in perpetuity.
The MCCCF was incorporated in 2010 with the mission of increasing philanthropic endeavors in Murray and Calloway County by developing charitable endowments. The MCCCF became an affiliate member of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky. The MCCCF began with no endowments and now has 171 members with $4.5 million in endowments. These endowments will impact our community for many years to come.
The family of the late Drs. Jan and Dick Weaver have set up a trust of $60,000 to fund the Weaver Challenge and 20 nonprofit organizations are participating. They are the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House; Angel’s Attic Thrift Shop; CASA by the Lakes; Crimestoppers of Murray and Calloway County; HOPE Calloway; the Humane Society of Calloway County; Life House Inc.; Murray Art Guild; The Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation; Murray-Calloway County Need Line; the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center; the Murray Christian Fellowship; the Murray Lions Club Foundation; the Murray Rotary Foundation; The Murray Woman’s Club; Neartown Inc.; Playhouse in the Park; Serenity Recovery of Western Kentucky Inc.; Soup for the Soul; and the United Way of Murray-Calloway County.
From Sept. 15 through Nov. 30, contributions to any of these nonprofit organizations up to a total of $5,000 will be matched through the Weaver Challenge. Contributions to the nonprofits through the Weaver Challenge will be returned to the nonprofits, and the Weaver Challenge will match the total contributions and put those funds into the organization’s endowment.
There are several ways in which the public may make donations to these nonprofit organizations and participate in The Weaver Challenge. Some of these organizations will be holding events or fundraisers which will be advertised as part of the Weaver Challenge. The organization will deposit their profits into the foundation and the foundation will match those funds up to $5,000. There is a brochure that is circulating around the community which can be filled out and returned with a check made payable to the Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation with Weaver Challenge on the memo line to Harold Hurt’s office, president of the MCCCF, at 705 S. 4th St. Online contributions will also be available on the MCCCF website. Once you have located the MCCCF website, the Weaver Challenge will be listed. Once you get to that site, all the nonprofits will be shown, and you can click on the one or ones you wish to make a contribution and can do so via PayPal which says Community Foundation of Western Kentucky. The PayPal funds will be handled through that foundation and money put into the nonprofits indicated in the Weaver Challenge.
Donors may support more than one organization and may do this by check, indicating the agencies they wish to support on the Weaver Challenge pamphlet or online at the MCCCF website.
“Basically, there are three ways in which donors can support any of these nonprofits,” said Linda Avery, MCCCF board member. “They can participate in a fundraiser or event the organization is having in conjunction with the Weaver Challenge for Charities, they can donate via the brochure or they can make donations online.”
Avery said they plan to do quite a bit of advertising for this challenge via the newspaper, radio and on social media through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
The Weaver Challenge will continue until Nov. 30. At the CUBS December 6 Christmas Luncheon, the total funds raised for each organization will be announced. Funds will be distributed back to the nonprofits no later than Dec. 31.
“Through the generosity of the Weaver family, this is an opportunity to ensure these important nonprofit organizations will continue for many years to come,” said Harold Hurt.
Members of the MCCCF Board of Directors are Harold Hurt, Zach Dunlap, Aaron Dail, Matt Hale, Donna Herndon, Linda Avery, Paul McCreary, Gale Broach Sharp, Brian Overbey, Jeremy Pruitt and Gina Winchester. For more information or questions, contact Linda Avery at 270-293-0009.
