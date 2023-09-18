The Weaver Challenge for Charities holds kick-off

Harold Hurt, president of the MCCCF, speaks to the nonprofit organizations at the Weaver Challenge for Charities kick-off on Friday.

 Photo provided

MURRAY - The Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation (MCCCF) launched The Weaver Challenge for Charities on Friday. The Weaver Challenge for Charities developed from a trust set up by the late Drs. Dick and Jan Weaver. Both became involved with Murray State University and the community of Murray when they moved to Murray in 1985 after Jan accepted the position of Dean of Education at MSU. They both made major contributions to Murray State and to the community through financial endowments that will continue in perpetuity. 

The MCCCF was incorporated in 2010 with the mission of increasing philanthropic endeavors in Murray and Calloway County by developing charitable endowments. The MCCCF became an affiliate member of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky. The MCCCF began with no endowments and now has 171 members with $4.5 million in endowments. These endowments will impact our community for many years to come.