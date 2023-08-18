BIZ-WRITERS-STRIKE-LA

Picketers march in front of Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. 

 Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — (TNS) When film and television writers went on strike 108 days ago, most assumed the studios and streamers would hunker down for a long fight.

The companies, many of which are saddled with debt, could save money by cutting costly producer deals and pausing production of movies and TV shows. Industry news outlet Deadline quoted an anonymous executive who suggested that studios were ready to hold out until writers started losing their homes, which stoked outrage on picket lines.