WASHINGTON – (TNS) Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the first gathering of the world’s top artificial intelligence experts with senators produced a consensus that Congress needs to act to regulate the development of AI technologies, but there was no agreement on the correct steps.

“First, I asked everyone in the room, ‘Is government needed to play a role in regulating AI?’ and every single person raised their hands even though they had diverse views,” Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters Wednesday after meeting with more than 20 tech CEOs and civil rights advocates in the first of several planned AI insight forums.

