LOUISVILLE — (TNS) Sometimes the connections and ownership groups that own a Kentucky Derby horse, or Kentucky Derby winner, have a cast of literally hundreds.
That was definitely the case for Mage, the winner of the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs.
OGMA Investments, Ramiro Restrepo, Sterling Racing and CMNWLTH were listed as the owners of the horse.
There was one guy who was part of the CMNWLTH group, and seeing Mage cross the line first was very special.
Damon Stinson was one of a lot of extremely happy people who were connected in some way with Mage, they were all yelling, screaming, hugging, all around the area where the winner's circle is.
"I went to Holy Name, the University of Louisville," Stinson said. Holy Name can be seen from the race course at Churchill Downs.
"My first Derby I was 8 years old," Stinson said. "My family would always go to Kingfish Restaurant after the Derby, we're not going to break the family tradition. We're going to Kingfish on River Road."
When Stinson had the chance to jump in on Mage, he didn't hesitate.
"The minute I bought into this horse I said this that horse is going to win the Derby," Stinson said. "On Tuesday we went on the backside, there was a guy filming, he was doing a documentary, he comes over to Ramiro (Restrepo) and says you know your horse is in the same stall as Secretariat was 50 years ago, Barn 42, Stall 10, I was like 'man that's a sign right there.' It's been lining up all week, this is special, this is special.' "
Restrepo is a major part of the Mage group and he helped pick out the horse and make the purchase.
Gustavo Delgado is the trainer of record and Javier Castellano was the jockey in the irons for Mage. Restrepo and Delgado have been trying to grow their racing business for the last eight years in America.
"This ownership group is four different groups from four different backgrounds, all different age ranges, nationalities. I mean it's one heck of a melting pot that came together for this horse," Restrepo said. "This is a game that there's so many successful people that are buying in bulk at the highest end of the sport. And I feel like they have unlimited bullets, and I have a musket. We have a musket, so when we buy, we almost can't miss."
On the first Saturday in May, Mage didn't miss when he had the chance to hit the wire first in the Kentucky Derby.
