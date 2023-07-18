(TNS)  In the early 1900s, closer to a time when Kentucky was an unspoiled Eden, jewel-like freshwater mussels paved the beds of the streams and rivers that ran freely throughout the state.

So prized were these mollusk shells, a lucrative clamming industry sprang up along the Mississippi River and its tributaries. From smelly camps on its banks, clammers fished out the creatures in hopes of uncovering a rare pearl.