WASHINGTON – (TNS) The chairman of the House Agriculture Committee said Wednesday he will use the upcoming farm bill to address a Supreme Court ruling upholding a California animal welfare rule that pork producers warn will generate a patchwork of laws that interfere with interstate commerce.

Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., told an audience in Redwood County, Minn., the Supreme Court had noted in its May 11 decision that Congress has the power to address issues raised by California’s Proposition 12 but had chosen not to do so in the past.