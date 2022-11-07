Thompson speaks on CPE goals

MURRAY – Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson spoke Friday to local leaders in education, business and economic development about the state’s progress in increasing the number of citizens earning a degree after high school.
Thompson spoke during a breakfast hosted by Murray State University in the CFSB Center’s Murray Room. After thanking legislators for making colleges and universities a priority in the biennial budget the General Assembly passed this year, he talked about his and the CPE board’s vision for the state. Thompson said that when he became CPE president four years ago, he went on a listening tour, and Murray was one of those stops.
“Four years ago, we (asked people), ‘Is higher education important to you in this region, and to the state?’” Thompson said. “We talked to over 3,000 people that year on these tours, and we heard from everybody that cared to talk with us. It went from policymakers down to parents and students who will take part or had taken part in higher ed. We talked to postsecondary faculty and staff and students, we talked to community members – anyone, as I said, who would talk with us.”
Thompson said it became clear from those conversations that the higher education establishment hadn’t done a very good job of demonstrating the value of a postsecondary education. Some young people told him they didn’t think college was for them, but they didn’t always have a clear understanding of what it really means to pursue a college degree.
“They’d say, ‘Well, Mr. Thompson, I don’t think I’m college material,’ and once we talked to them, we found out they were saying, ‘Maybe I don’t want to go through a four-year institution. ‘They didn’t know that our two-year institutions are colleges. We also heard that they didn’t think they could afford to go, and so a part of what we’ve done last four years … (is) not only affordability but getting the message out. Because even at that time, they could afford to go, they just didn’t know how to go.”
Thompson said he also heard from many citizens that colleges and universities need to do a better job of connecting with business and industry, as well as their public education counterparts at the K-12 level. Because of that, CPE studied where high school students were going after graduation to determine the state’s return on investment. He said they found that the return on investment was quite good monetarily, but they also found that those who don’t go to college had trouble advancing in their careers. While many students without a degree could find jobs that paid well, they would sooner or later need some kind of credential to move up, he said.
The growing number of those who are not interested in earning a college degree has made it difficult for employers to find highly skilled workers or even workers who have the “essential skills” for employment, Thompson said. He said this waning interest in postsecondary education is reflected in the fact that enrollment in the Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS) has declined by 28% in the last 10 years.
Thompson said that after closely analyzing the data from its own system and the Kentucky Data Center, the CPE decided it needed a “North Star,” or an overarching goal for which to aim.
“We looked at what it would take for Kentucky to thrive as an economy, and so our North Star became … we had to have 60% of Kentuckians with a credential that matters – whether it’s a certificate, two-year, four-year or graduate (degree) – by 2030 for Kentucky to thrive as an economy. Because we would not be able to keep up with the workforce unless we did.”
Thompson said that when the goal was implemented, the number of students attaining those levels of postsecondary education needed to rise 1.7% each year to get to the 60% goal by 2030. For the first few years, the state was well on track, but the pandemic damaged that momentum, he said. The annual increase in the number of Kentuckians with a postsecondary education was 4.7% in 2016-17, 2.8% in 2017-18, 3.5% in 2018-19 and 3.3% in 2019-20, but was down one percentage point in 2020-21. However, Thompson said Kentucky is still on an upward trajectory, and he mentioned one data point of which he is very proud.
“I’m proud to say we’re now at 50% of all of our citizens (with a postsecondary credential),” he said. “Think about that. For those who’ve been around for a while, who would have ever thought we would be there at this point in time in Kentucky? We’re proud of that. But there’s stuff we still need to do.”
Some other good news, Thompson said, is that in the five-year period from academic year 2016 to 2021, the six-year graduation rates increased 7.6 percentage points, the six-year graduation rates for underrepresented minorities (URM) are up 9.5 percentage points and the low-income six-year graduation rates are up 6.1 percentage points. The three-year graduation rates increased by 13.6 percentage points, with URM up 2.2 percentage points and low-income at 14.5 percentage points, he said.
During that same five-year period, dual credit hours – credits earned by high school students for taking college courses – also had significant increases across the state, Thompson said. The total number of students taking dual credit has increased 57%, with URM students up 114%. The total number of hours earned during that period increased 113% and the hours earned by URM students were up 197%. Thompson said that based on 2020-21 data, each dual credit student on average earned 6.3 hours of college credit, though he added that it is a cause for concern that one out of four dual credit hours attempted is not passed.
Thompson in particular highlighted recent positive results from Murray State and West Kentucky Community & Technical College (WKCTC). He said the two-year graduation rates at WKCTC are up 10 percentage points since 2016. WKCTC’s short-term credentials and associate degrees are up 2% since the 2016 academic year, and for URM, they are up 22%, he said.
Thompson said the hours earned at Murray State from dual credit are up 47% since academic year 2016, and are up 82% for URM. The retention rates from the first-year to second-year are up 6.9 percentage points over the last five years. Also in the last five years, four-year graduation rates at Murray State are up 10 percentage points, and six-year graduation rates are up 7.4 percentage points, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.