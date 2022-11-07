Thompson speaks on CPE goals

Before speaking at a Murray State University breakfast Friday morning, Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson, center, chats with Jordan Smith, left, MSU’s executive director of government and institutional relations, and Chris Wooldridge, director of the Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson spoke Friday to local leaders in education, business and economic development about the state’s progress in increasing the number of citizens earning a degree after high school.