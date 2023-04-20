MURRAY – The annual Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Women in Business Luncheon was sold out Wednesday at The Barn at White Oaks.
Michelle Bundren, president and CEO of the chamber, opened the luncheon with remarks about the first Women in Business Luncheon, held nine years ago, which was the result of an idea brought to her by the late Loretta Jobs.
“I felt we needed to remember Loretta since we just lost her a few weeks ago,” she said. “I will never forget Loretta was the featured speaker at the first luncheon event and she showed up dressed in a man’s suit and entered with the song, ‘It’s a Man’s World.’ She opened a lot of doors for women in business in Murray. I am so thankful for Loretta, and I feel she paved the way for me and many other women in this room.”
The three panelists featured during the event were Sharon Furches, Kathy Kopperud and Jennifer Stubblefield. Furches grew up in Almo, was educated here, and she and her husband, Tripp, own Furches Farms which was started by his father in 1946.
“Six years ago, I became a part of the federation side of Kentucky Farm Bureau when I was asked to serve on a committee,” Furches said. “I was the first woman to serve and it was the 100th anniversary of Kentucky Farm Bureau. I thought it was rather fitting that a woman was finally involved. I spend a lot of time in Louisville, and feel I have the best of both worlds. My daughter and her family live here in Murray and my son and his family live outside of Louisville, so I am able to be a grandmother in both places.”
Furches talked about learning things the hard way and said she had mostly functioned in the agricultural world.
“That world was male dominated, but I was asked to serve on some statewide boards because they were trying to include more women,” she said. “But more often than not, I would be the only woman. I learned to pull up a chair, be present and listen. My advice would be to always be present and eventually you will have your time to contribute.”
Stubblefield is a retired business teacher at Calloway County High School.
“I live in the same area where I grew up,” she said. “I have been married to Chad Stubblefield for 33 years and we have two children.”
Stubblefield said she was in the same district, the same building and the same classroom during her 27 years as a teacher. In retirement, she began a travel company and also teaches other teachers how to teach.
Offering advice on when to say no, Stubblefield remarked, “I had to learn to say no the hard way when in 2019, I passed out in my classroom and that was a signal to me that I was trying to do too much. Now I have learned the power of saying, ‘I don’t think I am the person for this, but I know someone who would be perfect,’ and I will give them a suggestion.”
Kopperud came to Murray when she was 5 years old, when her mother began teaching at the University Lab School.
“I grew up in a single parent household as my father was killed when I was very young,” she said. “I graduated from College High (as it was called then) and received my degree at Murray State University in biology and English.”
Kopperud taught biology at Calloway County High School, received her master’s degree from Murray State, and then she and Bill Kopperud married.
“We started a family and I stayed home until my youngest began kindergarten,” she said. “I was planning to go back to teaching, but Bill asked if I would consider selling real estate. I thought it might give me more versatility, which I found out was not true, but I began as a Realtor with Kopperud Realty and have been there for 36 years.”
Bill and Kathy, who will celebrate their 44th anniversary in June, have two children. Their daughter is director of biology research at the International Space Center in Florida. Their son, John, is a Realtor and broker with Kopperud Realty and is moving into more of a leadership role with the company.
Talking about choosing a mentor, Kopperud advised, “Choose someone you admire and respect and one who is open to be a mentor. When I became a Realtor, I gravitated toward Frankie McNutt, who worked in our office. She exemplified the type of Realtor I wanted to be. As I ventured into the nonprofit world, Donna Ruth Herndon, who was not only my sorority sister and a friend, was my mentor because there is not a nonprofit in this community that she has not been a part of.”
Kopperud ended by emphasizing how important it was to develop your own brand and to always reflect integrity in whatever you do.
“I believe integrity is one of the most important aspects of being in business,” she said.
