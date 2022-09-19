Time running out for mourners to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

People watch as the motorcade of U.S. President Joe Biden travels to the Palace of Westminster in London on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

LONDON — (TNS) Time was running out on Sunday for tens of thousands of people still hoping to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II by joining a miles-long queue to view her coffin at Westminster Hall.

The British Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said that a decision will be taken later on when entry to the line will close, as it reaches final capacity. The lying-in-state is due to end at 6:30 a.m. on Monday to leave time to prepare for the funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey beginning at 11 a.m.