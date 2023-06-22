US-NEWS-TITANIC-SUBMARINE-GET

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick speaks during a press conference about the search efforts for the submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic, at Coast Guard Base in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 20, 2023. The Titan submersible with five people on board has "about 40 hours of breathable air" left, Frederick said Tuesday. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 Joseph Prezioso

(TNS) Underwater noises detected near the wreck of the Titanic can’t be positively linked to the missing submersible vessel with five people on board, the U.S. Coast Guard said, adding that the search mission has expanded.

A Canadian plane with sonar capabilities looking for the Titan vessel picked up sounds early Wednesday, and remotely operated vehicles were moved to the area where the noises originated.

