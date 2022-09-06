MURRAY – A clever group of scammers spoofed The Murray Bank’s (TMB) phone number on Saturday as part of a phishing scam aimed at collecting people’s online banking credentials. While the source of the breach is unknown, it is not believed that TMB’s security measures were compromised. Rather it is thought the breach likely occurred with a national retailer, such as Walmart or Amazon, because not everyone contacted was a TMB customer. In fact, many live in other states.