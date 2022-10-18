WASHINGTON — (TNS) Rep. Michael McCaul asked the State Department to preserve documents linked to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, a signal that Republicans will start a new investigation into the issue if House control switches in next month’s midterm elections.
McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wants the department to save any documents or communications that “may be potentially responsive to a future congressional inquiry, request, investigation, or subpoena,” he said in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
