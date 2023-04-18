• The Calloway County Board of Elections will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the Courthouse Annex.
• The City of Murray Parks Committee will meet at noon Tuesday, April 18, in City Hall.
• The Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at City Hall. Public hearing items are a dimension variance for construction of a fence at 1512 Henry St.; a dimension variance to allow a mural at 411 Maple St.; a dimensional variance for a rear yard setback for the purpose of building a warehouse at 411 Sunbury Circle; a continued review of a requested variance at 1520 London Drive; and a continued review of a requested variance at 1522 London Drive.
• The Murray Planning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in City Hall. A public hearing will be held for a request from Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation to set zoning to I (Industrial) for a 1.269-acre tract of land located on U.S. 641 North, identified as a portion of the Frontage Road beginning approximately 400 feet south of Max Hurt Drive. Another public hearing will be held for proposed amendments to zoning regulations.
